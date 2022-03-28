Come and join Bolton CHA rambling club
Why not make some new friends and get fit at the same time?
Saturday April 2 - Three walks - starting at 10:30 unless otherwise stated
A) Arnside - Meet at Aldi - Higher Bridge Street BL1 4HJ at 9.00 for car share or at Arnside Prom west (LA5 0HA) where walk starts. 10 miles
B ) Two Lads and Wilder's Moor – Meet at Moss Bank Park car park BL1 6NB - Barrow Bridge - 7.8 miles
C) Ice Cream walk – Bring bus pass - Meet at Bottom of Georges Lane - Horwich. BL6 6RT - 6 miles
Wednesday Apri 6 - Three walks - all starting at 10:30 unless otherwise stated;
1) Helmshore and onwards – Meet at Helmshore Textile Museum car park BB4 4NP - 8.5 miles
2) Yarrow Valley – Meet at Yarrow Valley Country Park car park PR7 3QL - 8 miles
3) Goyt Valley - Meet at Bolton interchange Train Station BL2 1BE at 9.30 for the train to Marple where the walk starts. - 6 miles
Try us out first by just turning up at the meeting points which are all listed on the website; http://www.boltoncha.org.uk and make yourself known to the walk leader. If interested in joining our club, or for further information visit the above website and use the 'contact us' link or telephone 07909 991267 or 07787 385055 or 07732 192129
Find us/contact us on Facebook: Bolton CHA rambling club - The Page, for club announcements Bolton CHA rambling club -The Group.