On World Mental Health Awareness Day last Friday, people gathered together in Blackpool to launch a new Lancashire wide charity.

Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust (LSCFT) proudly announced the official launch of its charity, Hope and Mind at LSCFT, last Friday with a celebratory 10km walk along Blackpool Promenade.

Colleagues, service users and supporters came together wearing purple branded t-shirts, creating a sea of colour along the famous promenade.

The 10k (6.2 miles) route took in some of Blackpool’s iconic landmarks including Blackpool tower, the glitterball, the comedy carpet and the piers, with onlookers generously donating funds along the way.

The walk marks the start of Hope and Mind’s 100km October Challenge, which encourages colleagues, families, friends and supporters to collectively walk, run or cycle 100km throughout the month to raise funds and awareness for the Charity.

Taking part in the walk was Chris Oliver, Chief Executive at LSCFT, who said on the day: “Today is an exciting day as we officially launch our Trust Charity, Hope and Mind at LSCFT. The charity complements and enhances NHS services and aims to enrich the experience of those receiving care. Our vision is to help achieve excellence in healthcare, reduce health inequalities, and break the stigma surrounding mental health.

“I’m thrilled to be walking 10km today, walking outdoors is proven to be good for your mental health, so it felt like a fitting way to start our fundraising journey together, especially as today is recognised as World Mental Health Awareness Day. Doing this as a group brings a real sense of unity and togetherness.”

Rob Frowen, who also joined the walk to show his support, said: “I can think of almost 10,000 reasons why I have decided to be involved in this walk today! World Mental Health Awareness Day and LSCFT have long been principal elements in mine and my family’s life.

“This special day in the calendar always represents a timely reminder of the importance and the vital need to invest in good mental health. LSCFT do a magnificent job in helping to keep to our people healthy and happy, while aiming to brighten even the darkest of moments.”

Hope and Mind aims to enhance and complement the services provided by Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, enriching the experiences of those receiving care and supporting the communities around them.

The charity will help fund projects, equipment and activities that go beyond NHS budgets, supporting mental health, learning disability, autism, and community-based services across the region.

Funds raised through Hope and Mind will directly benefit service users and staff, and every penny collected makes a real difference.

Monies raised could support projects and schemes such as providing toys and sensory resources for children’s mental health services, wellbeing baskets for mothers and babies in specialist care, seeds and plants to transform outdoor spaces, games and jigsaws for dementia wards and exercise equipment for physical and mental wellbeing.

Reflecting on the launch, Julie-Anne Weaver, Fundraising Manager at LSCFT said: “We are really excited to be launching Hope and Mind at LSCFT and can’t wait to see the impact it will make.

“We really hope that our local communities get involved to help make a difference - whether through fundraising, volunteering or helping us to raise awareness and spread the word. As together, we can support brighter futures across Lancashire and South Cumbria.”

More information about Hope and Mind can be found on their website and donations can be made via JustGiving.

World Mental Health Awareness Day is an opportunity to raise awareness and drive action around mental health.

With 1 in 4 people experiencing a mental health challenge each year, it serves as a reminder that mental wellbeing is just as important as physical health.

Open conversations help normalise mental health struggles and create a culture of compassion and support for everyone.