Breast cancer patients made more comfortable thanks to Rosemere

Breast cancer patients at the Royal Preston Hospital, who undergo a type of breast reconstruction surgery known as DIEP (Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator) surgery, should now find their recovery a little more comfortable thanks to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity has just spent £2,250 on a motorised recliner chair for Ward 4, where the 12 or so patients a month, who undergo DIEP surgery, are looked after.

DIEP surgery, which can be performed at the same time as a mastectomy or as a later separate operation, involves surgeons reconstructing the breast using a flap of tissue (skin, fat, blood vessels and sometimes, nerves) taken from the patient’s lower tummy rather than with an implant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward manager Lea Cottle explained: “Some patients choose to undergo DIEP surgery for a more natural look and feel to the reconstructed breast and unlike an implant, which may need to be replaced, a DIEP flap reconstruction generally lasts a lifetime. Its main disadvantage is that the surgery itself is much longer and more complex and the recovery is longer with our DIEP patients with us for a minimum four day stay.

Ward 4 manager Lea Cottle tests the new motorised recliner that is for breast cancer patients undergoing DIEP reconstruction surgery

“Patients have to be nursed in a modified jack-knife position so their abdominal wounds are not over-stretched. This means they have their head up and knees bent rather than lay flat. It’s a position that lends itself to a recliner but the ward only had a non motorised one, which following their extensive surgery patients found very difficult to operate.”

Lea added: “The new motorised recliner is already improving patient experience, providing greater comfort and additionally, promoting a level of independence in moving into the correct position.”

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have been able to help Ward 4‘s DIEP surgery patients. A motorised recliner is a pretty low tech piece of equipment but its impact is making a big difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk