Blackpool mental health message from NHS: Check on your neighbours, friends and relatives who are alone at Christmas
Blackpool residents have been urged to check in on their neighbours, friends or relatives who may find the season particularly difficult.
Reaching out with a text to a friend or family member to check in on them, have a chat, arrange a brew or see if they need anything, could make a huge difference to their life, said the NHS campaign.
Dr Lindsey Dickinson, associate medical director for NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “For people living alone, seeing so many people coming together to celebrate can be upsetting and difficult. Social isolation has a huge impact on mental health and not everyone feels comfortable asking people for help.”
And for those who are suffering this Christmas, there is support available from the NHS and other organisations.
People struggling with mental health this festive season can get in touch with the wellbeing helpline on 0800 915 4640, text ‘hello’ to 07860 022 84, or call the crisis line on 0800 953 0110.