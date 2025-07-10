Bailey’s Everest trek raises almost £5k for charities
Bailey (23), who works for Leyland Trucks, trekked on to summit Mount Kala Patthar, which at 18,514ft (5,645m) rises almost 1,000ft above base camp, which sits at 17,598ft (5,364m).
Bailey, whose climb was sponsored by family and friends, also crossed Hillary Bridge, one of the tallest suspension bridges in Nepal, which is named after Everest conqueror Sir Edmund Hillary and spans the Bhotekoshi River.
Of his adventure, Bailey said: “The experience was both mentally and physically tough but overall so rewarding. The snow-capped mountains slowly getting closer and closer day by day and meeting the local people on the way was cool.
“I didn’t really know what to expect going into it and the fear of the unknown was strong but once I got used to the lifestyle a few days in, it was enjoyable. Every day as we climbed higher, the harder it got to breathe and the stronger the headaches. The experience was life-changing and something I’ll never forget. Raising almost £5k is more than I ever imagined and I’m so grateful to everyone who donated.”
Bailey is sharing the funds he raised between Rosemere Cancer Foundation in thanks for treatment his mum Debi and grandma Eileen are receiving at Rosemere Cancer Centre for cervical cancer and charity Ahead of the Game. It is helping his friend Connor McCrossan, (23), of Leyland, rehabilitate following a diagnosis of medulloblastoma, a rare type of brain cancer that affects mainly children and young people. Connor is in recovery having been given the all clear.
Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “What an incredible achievement. Congratulations Bailey. It was a brave thing for Bailey to do, especially on his own and as a way of supporting two charities as that adds an extra pressure. Well done to Bailey and to everyone, who got behind him.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.
