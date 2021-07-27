April celebrates a decade of devotion at Preston care home

April O’Grady has been given a 10-Year Service Award for her years working at Sherwood Court, in Fulwood which is run by Barchester Healthcare.

April started at Barchester in June 2010 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted April O`Grady has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

April O’Grady (centre) receives her 10-Year-Service Award for her work at Barchester Healthcare’s Sherwood Court care home in Fulwood, Preston

Elizabeth Brotherton, general manager of Sherwood Court Nursing Home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with April O`Grady. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Sherwood Court Nursing Home when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with April.”