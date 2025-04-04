All 13 GP surgeries in South Ribble ranked by patient surveys

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.
The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.
Below we have collated all the GPs in South Ribble and ranked them from the highest rated to lowest.
You can also see the Preston version of this article here.
