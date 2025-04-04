All 13 GP surgeries in South Ribble ranked by patient surveys

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 09:02 BST

Take a look at where patients ranked South Ribble’s 15 GP surgeries in the latest GP Patient Survey.

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

Below we have collated all the GPs in South Ribble and ranked them from the highest rated to lowest.

You can also see the Preston version of this article here.

All 13 South Ribble GP surgeries ranked by patient surveys

1. South Ribble GPs ranked by you

All 13 South Ribble GP surgeries ranked by patient surveys | Google Maps

Photo Sales
97% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

2. New Longton Surgery (PR4 4LU)

97% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. The Beeches Medical Centre (PR4 5AB)

Google Maps

Photo Sales
89% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

4. Worden Medical Centre (PR25 1HR)

89% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South RibbleGP surgeriesPatientsNHS EnglandPreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice