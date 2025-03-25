All 15 GP surgeries in Preston ranked by patient surveys

By Aimee Seddon

Published 25th Mar 2025, 14:26 BST

Take a look at where patients ranked Preston’s 15 GP surgeries in the latest GP Patient Survey.

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

Below we have collated all the GPs in Preston and ranked them from the highest rated to lowest.

All 15 Preston GP surgeries ranked by patient surveys

1. Preston GPs ranked by you

All 15 Preston GP surgeries ranked by patient surveys | Google Maps

89% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

2. Lytham Road Surgery (PR2 9QB)

89% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

85% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

3. The Healthcare Centre (PR1 5AF)

85% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

83% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

4. Briarwood Medical Centre (PR2 1HY)

83% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

