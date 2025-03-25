All 15 GP surgeries in Preston ranked by patient surveys

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

Below we have collated all the GPs in Preston and ranked them from the highest rated to lowest.

1 . Preston GPs ranked by you All 15 Preston GP surgeries ranked by patient surveys

2 . Lytham Road Surgery (PR2 9QB) 89% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

3 . The Healthcare Centre (PR1 5AF) 85% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good