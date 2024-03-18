Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Do you know your Rizz from your Drip?

The Gen Z term Rizz has been revealed as the most unknown term with over 60,000 Google searches.

It's a Gen Z's world and we are just living in it!

The TikTok generation are confusing older generations, with a quarter of UK adults revealing they have to Google Gen Z slang to discover it's meaning.

A recent survey showed that older adults struggle with Gen Z slang, as a quarter admitted to hearing one or two words a day that they don't recognise. However, 7 per cent would never admit to not knowing the meaning of a slang word or phrase, with 26 per cent instead turning to Google or Urban Dictionary to try and decipher it. Because of that, Raffolux the UK's leading digital raffle operator has partnered with Gen Z expert Lais Londe to reveal the true meanings of the most unknown Gen Z slang. Here are the 10 most unknown Gen Z terms:

Rizz

Short for charisma, rizz refers to the confidence or swagger one has (or doesn’t have) when flirting.

Snatched

Snatched conveys that someone is on point with their look meaning they are attractive, perfect, amazing, etc.

Fresh

This term can often have two meanings. Either referring to someone looking stylish, or, someone having an attitude and being a smartass.

Slay

Slay is used to describe someone who has done so exceptionally well that they killed it.

Boujee

Boujee relates to a characteristic of a person who indulges in some of the luxuries and comforts of a fancy lifestyle.

Drip

Drip is used to describe someone’s style as cool and fashionable, by complimenting someone’s clothes, shoes, jewellery, or confidence.

Swag

Swag conveys that someone is fashionable and has a confident appearance or way of behaving.

Lit

Lit means that something is really good, intense, fun, or exciting, similar to other slang terms such as poppin' or off the chain.

Yeet

Yeet can mean anything from "yes" to expressing excitement or approval, and is used instead of “cool”.

Ick