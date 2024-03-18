Police officer who worked in Preston sacked after seeking the services of a sex worker
A police officer who tried to hire a sex worker while on an overnight stay for a training course has been dismissed for gross misconduct.
PC Adam Abdur-Rehman who was based in Preston since 2021 was staying in London in 2023 on a trip funded by the British Transport Police.
He was present at the hearing, chaired by Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi on Thursday, March 7, at the force’s Headquarters in Camden.
Between 12 and 17 February 2023 PC Abdur-Rehman attended a British Transport Police training course in London where he stayed in accommodation paid for by the force.
On Thursday, February 15, he searched for sex services on his phone and then texted a sex worker to arrange for sexual services.
The information came to light after his phone was seized following a separate allegation from a colleague regarding his conduct.
He admitted at the hearing that his actions amounted to misconduct but denied gross misconduct.
Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi said: "The actions of PC Abdur-Rehman are inconsistent with the commitment of policing to address violence against women and girls.
"To engage in activity which may be linked with the sexual exploitation of women is totally unacceptable.
"His actions were not a momentary lapse of judgement made in the heat of the moment as claimed. PC Abdur-Rehman knew exactly what he was doing and there is no place in British Transport Police for him."
She added: "His actions undermine public trust and confidence in policing and are totally unreflective of values of British Transport Police and the hard work and determination of those within it to protect the public.
"I am appalled by PC Abdur-Redman’s actions. We expect our officers to uphold the highest standards of professional behaviour and this is a shocking and abhorrent breach of those standards."
