Among her victims was a man known only as Ollie from Preston whose life has been left in ruins.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

'I don't want to be that girl who cries rape. I'm not that person', says Ellie Williams, 23, in the BBC Liar: The Fake Grooming Scandal which aired on Wednesday eveving on BBC Three.

However, this is exactly what she did to many men with her web of lies and deceit falsely accusing them of abusing, trafficking and raping her, leaving a trail of irreparable destruction in her wake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleanor Williams, now 23, from Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, was jailed for eight and half years in March last year after being convicted of eight counts of perverting the course of justice.

Over a six year period, Williams claimed she had been raped on numerous occasions, and trafficked to sex parties across the North of England - naming men she claimed had attacked her, and inflicting injuries including with a hammer onto herself. One of those men whose life has been left in tatters is Ollie from Preston.

A chance encounter with her caused his life to take a downward spiral into depression after she accused him of raping her in a back street in Preston.

CCTV footage shows her asking Ollie for a light for her cigarette. When he walks off she begins to follow him, striking up a conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then go up a lane and have a sexual encounter and swap telephone numbers.

She then goes to Preston Railway Station toilets which shows her doing something to her eye.

Barrow Police said: "She groomed him to form part of her story.

"It was life-changing for him and affected his mental health and he couldn't work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another clip shows concerned officers comforting Williams who appeared drugged and injured, one of a series of occasions she made false claims she had been trafficked.

Speaking out in the documentary two of her other victims Jordan Trengrove said he had tried to end his life, while Mohammed Ramzan said: "How can somebody go to this degree of lying? I'm an innocent man but mud sticks.

"I don't know how me and my family will recover."

She is now serving eight and a half years in prison, while her victims are still stuck in the dark as to why she lied and wrecked innocent people's lives. Barrow Police added: "It's hard to understand why someone would go to these lengths other than to be believed.