Work has started on a new £6 million state-of-the-art teaching centre at a college in Preston.

J Greenwood Builders Ltd has this week started the construction of a 1200 sq metre large building at Cardinal Newman College on Larkhill Road.

What will the building be used for?

Called the ‘St Catherine Building’, it will house the Catholic sixth form college’s expanding media and art departments and is due for completion in January 2025.

Focused on further enhancing the college’s academic offering, the ‘art quarter’ will integrate TV and digital media departments with existing art facilities, while also providing eternal landscaped space.

What features will it have?

The new facility will deliver a cutting-edge TV studio, fully-equipped photo studio, dedicated graphics, art, and media rooms alongside additional classrooms with dedicated open learning areas, staff rooms and offices.

Designed to satisfy the requirements of the Department for Education specification of Net Zero in Operation, St Catherine Building will greatly reduce the energy required to operate and maintain such a structure.

The building is due to open in 2025.

What does Cardinal Newman College say?

A spokesperson for the college said: “We are delighted that work has begun on our new St Catherine Building. The building will be a fabulous addition to the College’s already excellent facilities, providing additional classrooms and studio spaces for our creative subjects, including Media, Photography and Graphic Design.

“We are also really proud that this new build will also support the College’s carbon commitment, whilst providing state-of-the-art facilities for our students to work and learn in.”

Cardinal Newman also adds that while the scheme will deliver transformative change in the college's physical landscape, it also proves their forward-looking approach to education, underscoring its determination to provide students with the best possible resources and facilities to foster their academic growth and creative potential.

What does the construction company say?

Adrian Rooney, managing director of Chadderton, Manchester-based J Greenwood Builders, said: “It’s a privilege to be working with Cardinal Newman College on this genuinely exciting and ambitious project.

“The challenging logistics and highly technical design of the building are something our experienced team, supported by talented designers and our long-established and trusted supply chain, look forward to progressing.”

J Greenwood Builders has extensive experience of delivering schemes for the education sector, having completed projects for clients including Xaverian College and Loreto College in Manchester, the University of Manchester, Manchester High School for Girls and numerous schools throughout the North West of England.

The project team for the Cardinal Newman College centre is:

Principal Contractor – J.Greenwood (Builders) Ltd

Employers Agent – E3 Cube Ltd

Quantity Surveyors – Appleyard & Trew LLP

Architects – Ellis Williams Architects

Civil & Structural Engineers – WML Consulting Ltd