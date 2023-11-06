Charlotte Dawson launches giveaway with prizes including Dawsylicious Tanning products and a chippy
What is the giveaway?
Ex on the Beach star Charlotte, whose father is the late comedian Les Dawson, has launched a giveaway in which the winner wins £100 cash, all the products from her popular beauty brand Dawsylicious Tanning and a meet and greet with herself at a chippy.
Announcing the giveaway’s launch whilst dressed as a superwoman, Charlotte said: “I am so excited! We’ve got a 100k follower giveaway for Dawsylicious and I feel so proud of my other baby [her business as opposed to her two sons Noah, 3 and four-month-old Jude] that we’ve nearly got 100k followers, come on guys lets get to 100k because guess what you win?”
The reality star than gestures at the array of products in front of her and continues: “Right, you win all of this, every single thing from Dawsy you chuffin’ win – everything on the website, you win – if you get a tan, you’re getting the three tans, you get a bloody bronzer, you get the three bronzers! Honestly guy I have sorted you right out, you get £100 quid chuffin’ cash, oh yeah baby, lets splash that cash, and save the best for last – you get a meet and greet with Chazza and chuffin’ chippy- what more could you want?”
How to enter?
1) You need to do is follow Charlotte’s main Instagram account and her @dawsylicioustanning account2) Tag 3 friends on her announcement post3) Share the post on your story
When will the winner be announced?
When Dawsylicious has 100k followers so there are still 2000 more followers to go!
Is anything else new with Charlotte?
As well as promoting her Dawsylicious giveaway, Charlotte took to Instagram last week to announce the beginning of rehearsals for her Blackpool pantomime this year.
The 31-year-old mum of two is playing Fortulicious in Beauty and the Beast from November 28 to Christmas Eve.
Posting a clip of the panto’s script on her Instagram story, Charlotte told her 1.3 million followers: “Need to start learning!! Rehearsals start on Friday who's coming to see me in Panto this Christmas at @pleasure _beach?? I have a Dawsy discount for you all if you use the code CHAZZA you can get 10% OFF”