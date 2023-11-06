Blackpool born reality star Charlotte Dawson has launched a huge Instagram giveaway, with prizes included a chippy tea with hers truly.

What is the giveaway?

Ex on the Beach star Charlotte, whose father is the late comedian Les Dawson, has launched a giveaway in which the winner wins £100 cash, all the products from her popular beauty brand Dawsylicious Tanning and a meet and greet with herself at a chippy.

Announcing the giveaway’s launch whilst dressed as a superwoman, Charlotte said: “I am so excited! We’ve got a 100k follower giveaway for Dawsylicious and I feel so proud of my other baby [her business as opposed to her two sons Noah, 3 and four-month-old Jude] that we’ve nearly got 100k followers, come on guys lets get to 100k because guess what you win?”

Main image: Charlotte Dawson reveals her giveaway dressed as superwoman (image by charlottedawsy on Instagram). Inset: Fish and chips by Meelan Bawjee on Unsplash

The reality star than gestures at the array of products in front of her and continues: “Right, you win all of this, every single thing from Dawsy you chuffin’ win – everything on the website, you win – if you get a tan, you’re getting the three tans, you get a bloody bronzer, you get the three bronzers! Honestly guy I have sorted you right out, you get £100 quid chuffin’ cash, oh yeah baby, lets splash that cash, and save the best for last – you get a meet and greet with Chazza and chuffin’ chippy- what more could you want?”

How to enter?

1) You need to do is follow Charlotte’s main Instagram account and her @dawsylicioustanning account2) Tag 3 friends on her announcement post3) Share the post on your story

When will the winner be announced?

When Dawsylicious has 100k followers so there are still 2000 more followers to go!

Is anything else new with Charlotte?

As well as promoting her Dawsylicious giveaway, Charlotte took to Instagram last week to announce the beginning of rehearsals for her Blackpool pantomime this year.

The 31-year-old mum of two is playing Fortulicious in Beauty and the Beast from November 28 to Christmas Eve.