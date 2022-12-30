Woodlea Junior School has received a donation of 45 books written by graduates on David Wilson Homes’ ASPIRE Programme. Named ‘We Can Build’, it takes readers on the journey of building a house with various professions in the homebuilding industry.

Aimed at younger pupils, it introduces readers to the basic building blocks of the many professions required in the industry and 100% of the profits of the book sales are going to The Prince’s Trust; a charity that helps connect young people with mentors, career opportunities and provide pathways into inspiring futures.

The school, which is close to the housebuilder’s development, Centurion Village, on Longmeanygate, says its pupils were delighted to have received the new books.

The pupils of Woodlea Junior School with their newly donated books

Headteacher of Woodlea Junior Schools, Jilliian Shorrocks, said: “Growing the aspirations of our children is something close to our heart. We really appreciate the donations of these books to further support the work that we do around future careers.”

Rob Holbrook, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, added: “We are really proud of our ASPIRE graduates for producing such an amazing book.

“The book covers all elements of construction including architecture, engineering, surveying, site management, construction and sales. We hope that the book might inspire some of the pupils of Woodlea Junior School to become the next generation in the industry.

Mr Scott with the school council and the 'We Can Build’ book