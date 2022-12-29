The RESTORE programme of activities, funded by South Ribble Council, took place over 12 weeks at Lostock Hall Academy and at Academy @ Worden.

Managed and delivered by the Lancashire Youth Challenge (LYC) charity, RESTORE helps young people to enhance their physical and emotional wellbeing whilst developing their creativity to express their views on the world in which they live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teenagers at Lostock Hall Academy and Worden had the opportunity to try yoga, drumming, beatboxing, fitness activities, spoken word and film-making culminating in a challenge day at Coniston where they tackled ghyll scrambling and canoeing.

South Ribble Council funded the RESTORE programme of activities to improve the confidence of pupils at Lostock Hall Academy and at Worden Academy.

Anthony Briggs, LYC’s creative producer said: “The RESTORE programme is geared towards young people re-discovering their confidence and self-esteem, especially those who lost the transitional years from Year 6-7 and Year 8-9 during the pandemic.

“These activities help them to connect with one another again, be more social and discover their interests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the end of the programme, pupils at Lostock Hall Academy produced a film entitled My Life Is A Playground. According to the students, gaining trust, developing confidence, building personal resilience, making new friends and having fun were just some of the successful outcomes of RESTORE there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outdoor activities were all part of the Challenge Day for Worden Academy pupils

Meanwhile the young people at Worden Academy brought their RESTORE activities to a close with a photography exhibition accompanied with a soundscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worden Academy's progress and intervention manager, Kate Green, said: "Taking part in this intervention has given our students an opportunity to find their voice and express themselves in ways they wouldn't believe they were capable of. They have been pushed out of their comfort zones but felt confident throughout due to the patience and kindness of all the staff involved.

"It has been great to have a variety of activities tackling both physical and emotional challenges. The outdoor adventure day was fantastic and provided a unique experience for our pupils that they will never forget."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lancashire Youth Charity, based in Lancaster, are hoping to extend RESTORE to other schools in the county next year.