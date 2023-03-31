Whittle-le-Woods Church of England Primary School was reinspected by the educational watchdog on Febraury 2-3 for an ungraded inspection, and was told it continues to be a good school.

However inspectors added: “There is enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school could be judged outstanding if we were to carry out a graded (section 5) inspection now. The school’s next inspection will be a graded inspection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school, on Preston Road, has been rated ‘good’ in every report that is currently available on the Ofsted website, the first being from 2005.

Whittle-le-Woods CE Primary School retains their good Ofsted rating but told they could be outstanding.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Whittle-le-Woods Church of England Primary School?

The report begins: “Pupils live the school’s vision and values to ‘flourish, serve others courageously and be excited to learn’ through everything they do. Pupils develop into extremely inquisitive learners. They thrive in this school community and feel happy and safe. Leaders and staff have very high expectations and aspirations of pupils’ behaviour and learning. Pupils live up to these.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils’ behaviour is further described as “exemplary”, they have good relationships with staff, care for their peers, and they all “achieve exceptionally well”.

In turn, staff “provide pupils with a wealth of experiences to deepen their learning”, for instance offering musical and sporting and leadership opportunities, and they deal with any incidents of bullying “well”.

Year 4 pupils holding their 'Easter gardens', created themselves to celebrate Easter.

The curriculum is described as “highly amibituous”, it meets the needs of all pupils, including SEND, and it is “planned so that pupils extend their vocabulary in each subject.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors added: "Teachers have strong subject knowledge. They use their expertise to explain new learning clearly. Teachers routinely revisit earlier learning to ensure that pupils’ knowledge is secure.”

The school was also praised for putting reading at the heart of its curriculum and for its involvement with the local community, noting “Parents speak highly of the school and appreciate the warm, nurturing and family feel within the school.”

Inspectors said: "Classrooms across the school are filled with a purposeful buzz. This positivity spills out into breaktimes"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does Whittle-le-Woods Church of England Primary School need to improve on?

Ofsted does not note anything that needs improving.

What does Whittle-le-Woods Church of England Primary School say about their rating?