Throughout March, eleven schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble were insepcted by Ofsted.
Of these, one was a sixth form college, three were secondary schools, six were primary schools and one was a specialist school.
Between them, there were two ‘outstanding’ grades, seven ‘good’, one ‘requires improvement’ and one ‘inadequate’.
If a school requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the eleven schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…
1. Preston, Chorley and South Ribble Ofsted reports
Take a look at the eleven schools who had Ofsted reports published in March. Photo: n/a
2. Cuerden Church School, Bamber Bridge.
Report published March 3, following an inspection on January 12. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: happy and caring place to learn; pupils achieve well; experiences beyond the taught curriculum. Improvements needed: staff delivery of new phonics curriculum; important knowledge to be made clearer. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Preston
Report published March 13, following an inspection on January 24/25. Classed as 'good' for all categories. Highlights: happy school; pupils behave and achieve well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: new subject leaders need more support. Previous inspection: Outstanding. Photo: staff
4. St Mary's and St Benedict's Roman Catholic Primary School, Bamber Bridge
Report published March 17, following an inspection on January 17/18. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: wide range of clubs; ambitious curriculums; respectful pupils. Improvements needed: reading curriculum; behaviour policy isn't implemented consistently; revised curriculums don't highlight key information. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps