The 11 schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble who had Ofsted reports published in March

Throughout March, eleven schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble were insepcted by Ofsted.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 31st Mar 2023, 04:55 BST

Of these, one was a sixth form college, three were secondary schools, six were primary schools and one was a specialist school.

Between them, there were two ‘outstanding’ grades, seven ‘good’, one ‘requires improvement’ and one ‘inadequate’.

If a school requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the eleven schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…

1. Preston, Chorley and South Ribble Ofsted reports

Report published March 3, following an inspection on January 12. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: happy and caring place to learn; pupils achieve well; experiences beyond the taught curriculum. Improvements needed: staff delivery of new phonics curriculum; important knowledge to be made clearer. Previous inspection: Good.

2. Cuerden Church School, Bamber Bridge.

Report published March 13, following an inspection on January 24/25. Classed as 'good' for all categories. Highlights: happy school; pupils behave and achieve well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: new subject leaders need more support. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

3. St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Preston

Report published March 17, following an inspection on January 17/18. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: wide range of clubs; ambitious curriculums; respectful pupils. Improvements needed: reading curriculum; behaviour policy isn't implemented consistently; revised curriculums don't highlight key information. Previous inspection: Good.

4. St Mary's and St Benedict's Roman Catholic Primary School, Bamber Bridge

PrestonChorleySouth RibbleOfsted