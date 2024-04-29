West Lancashire College welcomes local employers for Trade Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A variety of wholesalers and suppliers will be in attendance to talk about new and upcoming technologies, demonstrate new products and equipment that can help improve your business processes.

The event also provides opportunity for you to network with like-minded businesses, as well as to find out more information about Apprenticeship and training opportunities, including the various government grants available to support your business. Complimentary refreshments will be available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...