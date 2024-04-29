West Lancashire College welcomes local employers for Trade Fair
A variety of wholesalers and suppliers will be in attendance to talk about new and upcoming technologies, demonstrate new products and equipment that can help improve your business processes.
The event also provides opportunity for you to network with like-minded businesses, as well as to find out more information about Apprenticeship and training opportunities, including the various government grants available to support your business. Complimentary refreshments will be available.
If you would like to attend, please book your free place at eventbrite. For further details, please contact 01695 52490 / [email protected]