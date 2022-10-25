Pupils of Kirkland and Catterall St Helen’s Church of England Primary School, local to Miller Homes’ Beacon Park development, received the vests, ready to support them in their journey to and from school as the nights begin to draw in.

After a successful two years in Scotland, Miller Homes has expanded its Home Safe campaign this year across the UK. Children have received jackets in the way of donations to schools, or at selected sales centres.

According to the most recent Government reports, 46% of children walk to school nationally, and Miller Homes believes this is likely to increase as families look to be healthier and more energy efficient.

For Walk to School month, Miller Homes, has donated high-vis vests to pupils at Kirkland & Catterall St.Helens Church of England Primary School.

Clare Noakes, Sales Director for Miller Homes in the North West, said: “Getting to and from school is such an important part of a child’s daily routine and being active while doing it is great for their mental and physical wellbeing. Our Home Safe initiative is designed to help kids to be as safe as possible on those journeys, educating them on the importance of being visible to other road users, which will instil good safety habits for years to come.”

Mr Andrew Scholz, Headteacher, added: “The high vis wear will be beneficial to the children during their walks to church from school and will be worn when we go out of school on educational visits. We were very grateful to Miller Homes for the donation and we think the children look very smart indeed!”

For more information on Miller Homes and the Home Safe initiative

It is hoped the bright yellow bibs will ensure children are visible to drivers.