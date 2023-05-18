Schools across Lancashire to take part in Walk to School Day for the King's Coronation
Schools from across Lancashire are taking part in a special Walk to School Day tomorrow (Friday, May 19) in honour of the King's Coronation.
What is the new ‘Lancashire Walks to School Day’?
This new Lancashire Walks to School Day promotes the benefits of walking wherever possible whilst also celebrating the coronation of Charles III and Queen Camilla.
A Notice of Motion was agreed by Lancashire County Council in February, creating the event to "combine our commitment to the priority of protecting the environment, together with celebrating the historic Coronation of our new King and Queen."
Schools across Lancashire will take part in the event, which aims to build on support already provided by the county council to schools to encourage walking and cycling and teach children how to be safe on the roads, by bringing schools together on one special day.
Schools have all received an information pack with ideas on how to get involved, posters to publicise their local activity and a special coronation branded certificate template to award to participating students. The pack also included road safety tips and information including Walking Bus and Park and Stride resources.
What does the council say?
County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "King Charles' concern for our environment is very well-known and this event will be a particularly fitting way to mark his Coronation. We anticipate that lots of schools across Lancashire will be signing up to participate and we look forward to seeing their photographs and hearing their experiences of the day.
"The physical benefits of making active travel choices are clear but we also hope that walking together will highlight the mental health benefits that walking can bring.
"We hope that as many families as possible will take part in this social occasion to mark the coronation and reconsider the way they travel in the future so that together we can take a positive step forward for our health and the environment."
Which schools are taking part?
All schools can still take part, but the following have confirmed their participation with the council:
Appley Bridge All Saints C of E Primary School, Appley Bridge
Baines Endowed School, Thornton Cleveleys
Barnacre Road Primary School, Longridge
Barrowford Primary School, Nelson
Baxenden St Johns Primary School, Hyndburn
Burnley Stoneyholme Nursery School
Clitheroe Pendle Primary School, Clitheroe
Crawshawbooth Primary School, Rossendale
Hapton C of E Methodist Primary School
Laneshaw Bridge Primary School, Colne, Pendle
Little Hoole Primary School, Walmer Bridge, Preston
Lytham CE Primary School
Middleforth Primary School, Penwortham
Northfold Community Primary School, Thornton Cleveleys
Park Primary School, Colne
Preesall Fleetwood's Charity School, Preesall
St John the Baptist RC Primary School, St John's Road. Padiham.
St Leonard's C of E Primary School, Walton le Dale
St Paul’s CE Primary, Rawtenstall
St Wulstan's RC Primary School, Great Harwood
St. John the Baptist RC Primary, Thames Avenue, Burnley
St. Wulstan's & St. Edmund's Catholic Academy, Fleetwood
Stubbins Primary School, Rossendale
Trawden Forest Primary School, Trawden, Colne
Waterfoot Primary School, Rossendale
Willow Lane Community Primary School, Lancaster