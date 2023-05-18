What is the new ‘Lancashire Walks to School Day’?

This new Lancashire Walks to School Day promotes the benefits of walking wherever possible whilst also celebrating the coronation of Charles III and Queen Camilla.

A Notice of Motion was agreed by Lancashire County Council in February, creating the event to "combine our commitment to the priority of protecting the environment, together with celebrating the historic Coronation of our new King and Queen."

Lancashire Walks to School Day to commemorate King's Coronation takes place on Friday, May 19.

Schools across Lancashire will take part in the event, which aims to build on support already provided by the county council to schools to encourage walking and cycling and teach children how to be safe on the roads, by bringing schools together on one special day.

Schools have all received an information pack with ideas on how to get involved, posters to publicise their local activity and a special coronation branded certificate template to award to participating students. The pack also included road safety tips and information including Walking Bus and Park and Stride resources.

What does the council say?

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "King Charles' concern for our environment is very well-known and this event will be a particularly fitting way to mark his Coronation. We anticipate that lots of schools across Lancashire will be signing up to participate and we look forward to seeing their photographs and hearing their experiences of the day.

"The physical benefits of making active travel choices are clear but we also hope that walking together will highlight the mental health benefits that walking can bring.

"We hope that as many families as possible will take part in this social occasion to mark the coronation and reconsider the way they travel in the future so that together we can take a positive step forward for our health and the environment."

Which schools are taking part?

All schools can still take part, but the following have confirmed their participation with the council:

Appley Bridge All Saints C of E Primary School, Appley Bridge

Baines Endowed School, Thornton Cleveleys

Barnacre Road Primary School, Longridge

Barrowford Primary School, Nelson

Baxenden St Johns Primary School, Hyndburn

Burnley Stoneyholme Nursery School

Clitheroe Pendle Primary School, Clitheroe

Crawshawbooth Primary School, Rossendale

Hapton C of E Methodist Primary School

Laneshaw Bridge Primary School, Colne, Pendle

Little Hoole Primary School, Walmer Bridge, Preston

Lytham CE Primary School

Middleforth Primary School, Penwortham

Northfold Community Primary School, Thornton Cleveleys

Park Primary School, Colne

Preesall Fleetwood's Charity School, Preesall

St John the Baptist RC Primary School, St John's Road. Padiham.

St Leonard's C of E Primary School, Walton le Dale

St Paul’s CE Primary, Rawtenstall

St Wulstan's RC Primary School, Great Harwood

St. John the Baptist RC Primary, Thames Avenue, Burnley

St. Wulstan's & St. Edmund's Catholic Academy, Fleetwood

Stubbins Primary School, Rossendale

Trawden Forest Primary School, Trawden, Colne

Waterfoot Primary School, Rossendale

