Journalism at UCLan is ranked number one in England, according to the Guardian University Guide 2022 and now its BA Journalism course has been highlighted as the top-performing undergraduate programme by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ).

The annual awards are based on students’ achievements in the NCTJ’s Diploma in Journalism, an important component of the overall UCLan course.

Course Leader for the undergraduate journalism programme, Steve Greaves Law, said: “Journalism at UCLan really is fantastic, with an incredible team and very talented students. I am immensely proud of all the hard work and dedication put in by both staff and students.

3rd year BA (Hons) Journalism students, Connor Gracey and Rebecca Thompson, in the TV studio.

“The NCTJ Diploma in Journalism is a beneficial qualification when graduates are seeking employment with many local and regional news outlets, so we are delighted to receive this recognition.

“At a time when the importance of a free press is being underlined in the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, we are proud to be equipping our students with the necessary skills to thrive in a heavily competitive industry.

“UCLan is the oldest, globally recognised, journalism school in the UK and as we approach our 60th anniversary we remain at the forefront of journalism education, preparing our students for careers in a rapidly-changing industry.”

The University will be celebrating 60 years of Journalism in September 2022, and says it is one of the most prestigious undergraduate journalism courses in the UK with an impressive worldwide graduate network.

Emma Robinson, accreditation manager at the NCTJ, said: “Congratulations to those centres that have been named as delivering top-performing courses in the 2020-21 academic year.

“Tutors on our accredited courses have again shown determination, adaptability and teamwork as they have continued to navigate the changes and challenges to teaching from home, in centre and through hybrid models.

“Yet again we have seen real dedication from tutors to ensure their students experience unrivalled expertise and training, no matter how the training is delivered.

“Alongside this training, tutors have gone above and beyond to provide pastoral support to students, and their efforts to maintain standards should be celebrated.