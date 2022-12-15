UCLan winter graduations: 12 pictures as the new graduates take to the stage and celebrate
This week over 2000 students from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) are celebrating their well-deserved graduations.
Graduation ceremonies ran between Tuesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 15 in the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre, with post-event celebrations taking place inside the Student Centre. The ceremonies were broadcast on live feeds within lecture theatres, The Adelphi pub, and on UCLan’s YouTube channel.
As well as student graduations, five honorary award recipients also took to the stage this week, including Blue Peter presenter and Dr Who companion Pete Purves.