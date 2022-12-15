News you can trust since 1886
UCLan winter graduations: 12 pictures as the new graduates take to the stage and celebrate

This week over 2000 students from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) are celebrating their well-deserved graduations.

By Aimee Seddon
9 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 10:53am

Graduation ceremonies ran between Tuesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 15 in the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre, with post-event celebrations taking place inside the Student Centre. The ceremonies were broadcast on live feeds within lecture theatres, The Adelphi pub, and on UCLan’s YouTube channel.

As well as student graduations, five honorary award recipients also took to the stage this week, including Blue Peter presenter and Dr Who companion Pete Purves.

Take a look at the scenes from UCLan’s winter graduations below:

1. UCLan winter graduations

12 photos from the graduation ceremonies this week.

Photo: UCLan

2. UCLan winter graduations

A graduate takes to the stage

Photo: UCLan

3. UCLan winter graduations

Ceremonies took place in the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre

Photo: UCLan

4. UCLan winter graduations

A UCLan graudate leaves the stage.

Photo: UCLan

