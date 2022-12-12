Blue Peter presenter and Dr Who companion Pete Purves to receive UCLan honorary award

Peter Purves, who hosted the popular children’s TV show in the 1960s and 70s, will receive an Honorary Fellowship during UCLan’s upcoming graduation ceremonies, running from Tuesday, December 13 to Thursday, December 15.

His TV career has spanned more than 60 years with his first notable role being as Doctor Who companion Steven Taylor. The 83-year-old’s love for the role led him to take part in a recent award-winning UCLan project, which saw students and staff remake the lost 1960s Doctor Who episode ‘Mission to the Unknown’.

Peter, who was born in nearby New Longton and spent his early years in Blackpool, co-presented Blue Peter for 11 years during its heyday. He has presented the world-famous dog show Crufts for 41 years and has acted in and presented a host of other shows.

Former Blue Peter presenter and Dr Who companion Peter Purves is receiving an Honorary Fellowship from UCLan.

He will take to stage of UCLan’s Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre on Tuesday to receive the prestigious award to acknowledge the significant contribution he has made in services to television, acting and presenting.

Former BBC journalist Peter Burdin, whose career spanned more than 30 years, is also being recognised with an Honorary Fellowship for his significant contribution to journalism and the mentoring and training of journalists. Peter, who was raised close to Preston, retired from the BBC in 2016 and now trains young journalists through his own media company. He also became one of UCLan’s Leaders in Residence and collaborates with journalism academics.

The university is also awarding a posthumous Honorary Fellowship to the late Ron Atkins, who was MP for Preston North in the 1960s and 70s. Until his death in 2020, at age 104 he was the UK’s longest living former MP. He served as a Preston City Councillor and was the primary political driving force behind the establishment of Preston Polytechnic in 1984, later advocating for its evolution to full university status.

Ron will be honoured for the significant contribution he made to public service and to UCLan’s development. His widow Elizabeth will take the graduation stage to receive his award.

Music lawyer and author Ann Harrison will receive an Honorary Doctorate for the significant contribution she has made to the development of music business education. One of UCLan’s Leaders in Residence, Anne is a consultant at an entertainment law firm, has been instrumental to some of the biggest deals in modern music, and her book is widely regarded as a key text on music courses.

Ambassador Enna Park will also receive an Honorary Doctorate for the significant contribution she has made to diplomacy and the development of Korean studies internationally. In her 37-year career, Enna took posts at the United Nations plus the Korean Embassies in India and China. Whilst Korean Ambassador to the UK she played a key role in the Korean Embassy’s visit to UCLan, being instrumental in UCLan being awarded a special status by the embassy.