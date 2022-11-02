Currently, the university has 16 schools divided between six faculties, but under the new proposals, there will be only 11 schools reporting directly to the Pro Vice Chancellor.

This would mean the complete loss of faculties at the university and a loss of five schools, with Social Work and Sport combining, Dentistry and Medicine combining, Business and Management and Enterprise combining, Midwifery and Nursing combining and Law being merged into the Humanities school.

Each of the new schools would be led by a Dean, who has full accountability for its operation. The School Dean will have support from Associate Deans, who, with their subject expertise, provide academic leadership to disciplines within the school; and an Operations Manager who will support academic administration, liaising with professional services to ensure there is better co-ordination between them and schools.

Proposed changes at the University of Central Lancashire will see the loss of faculties and a reduction in schools.

Currently, each faculty has an Executive Dean, and at least one Head of School, whose division of responsibilities sounds similar to the new proposals. The Operations Manager is an entirely new role, however, which the university says “will allow the new Associate Deans to focus more on providing academic leadership.”

In an email seen by the Post, these role changes are said to “directly affect academic colleagues who are on a management contract and who are currently being consulted.” When asked whether this was referring to redundancies, UCLan answered that it is not yet clear whether there will be job losses, given consultations are ongoing, but stressed that that the purpose of the structural change is not about cost saving.

A UCLan spokesperson said: “Ensuring the best outcomes for our students and giving them the best experience possible is our number one priority. We currently have a proposal to move to a more streamlined academic leadership structure which removes the additional layer of faculties and is replaced by 11 schools. We believe this will better deliver for our students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the moment, we are at the proposal stage and we welcome feedback on the proposed structure. We want to be clear this is not about cutting costs – it is about operating differently for the benefit of our students. That said, we understand that change can be difficult, and we will of course be listening to the views of our colleagues and supporting them through the process.”

If approved, the changes would not come in until August 1 2023, but university chiefs want an agreement in place by April 2023 “to ensure a smooth transition into the new model.” The university has given staff a month to share their views on the initial plans, with a feedback form closing on December 2.