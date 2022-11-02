Once completed, the 16-storey apartment block ‘The Exchange’ will deliver a high standard of city centre living, right in the heart of the city’s newest emerging neighbourhood, say developers. There will be 200 high specification one, two and three bedroom units spread over three separate blocks, along with a host of on-site amenities, including a gym, concierge service and roof top garden. As well as the residential units, The Exchange will have retail and office space available on the ground level.

What do the developers say?

John Heaton, Managing Director of The Heaton Group said: "The Exchange is part of our four-year Preston Masterplan, along with our other completed development Bishopsgate Garden, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the build so far.

A special 'topping off' ceremony was held to celebrate the milestone. L-R: Graham Alexander, John Heaton, Mayor Cllr Neil Darby, Mayor Consort Dan Leung, Preston Council CEO Adrian Phillips.

“Preston is undergoing such a transformation at the moment and going from strength to strength, it really is the city to be in, and we’re excited to be part of it.

“Place, communities and people are important to us at The Heaton Group. We don’t see buildings just as units where people live or work. To us it’s where people create their homes and their communities. It’s where they live and work and socialise and it’s vital that we create and provide the best developments we can for people to be able to do this.”

How was the milestone celebrated?

Developer, Heaton Group Developments Limited (Heaton Group’s contracting arm) celebrated the milestone by hosting a special topping off ceremony, which marked the placing of the last beam at the top of the structure during its construction. Along with Preston Council’s Chief Executive Adrian Philips and Preston’s Mayor, Councillor Neil Darby, North End footballing hero Graham Alexander also attended the ribbon cutting event.

Councillor Darby said: “There is a real buzz around the city at the moment. We’ve got private and public sectors working well together, delivering exciting projects and boosting both the cultural and economic landscape of the city. This is exactly what our City Investment Plan and the Harris Quarter Regeneration set out to achieve.”