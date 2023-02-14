Staff at the University of Central Lancashire are taking part in strikes yet again this week over a pay and working conditions dispute.

The University and College Union yesterday (Monday, February 13) confirmed three consecutive days of strike action will go ahead from today (Tuesday, February 14) at 150 universities whilst talks with the employers over pay and working conditions continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 70,000 university staff are striking on February 14, 15 and 16 over pay and conditions, and also pensions, however staff at UCLan are only taking part in industrial action for the former reasons.

A picket line at UCLan during an earlier dispute

UCU entered Acas negotiations with the employer representative yesterday, with the union calling for employers to make a well-rounded offer, including commitments on casualisation and workload, as well as pay, which it can put to members.

What does UCLan UCU say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Post yesterday, Assistant Branch Secretary, Mike Eslea said: “UCU negotiators are in discussions with our employers and ACAS today and tomorrow. It is the strength of the union and the effectiveness of the strikes so far that have brought the employers back to the table. Now we need all members to keep up the pressure on them to improve upon the offer that was soundly rejected last week. Until then, we will keep striking for a fair pay rise and for meaningful progress on excessive workloads, pay inequality, and precarious casual contracts.”

UCLan UCU staff staging a picket line last week (February 9.) There will not be a picket line this week as campus is very quiet due to it being 'Refelction Week' for most courses.

What does the university say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A UCLan spokesperson said: “The decision by the University and College Union (UCU) to hold 18 days of strike across all universities in February and March is very disappointing, and first and foremost our concern is for our students. They have already been through a period of considerable uncertainty and disruption due to the pandemic so we will do everything we can to minimise the impact on them. It is also important to know that not all academics are part of this union or will choose to strike so a lot of teaching will still go ahead on these strike days. We will be working hard to keep our students regularly updated.”

Could they strike again?

If the dispute is not resolved, there are planned strikes for the following dates:

Week 4 - February, Tuesday 21, Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Week 5 - February, Monday 27 and Tuesday 28, and March, Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2

Week 6 - March, Thursday 16 and Friday 17