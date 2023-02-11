Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting between one day and three weeks, the projects include temporary traffic lights and road closures to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks (ordered by start date, from Monday to Friday.)

Ripon Street, Preston What: Give and take Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] longsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: Feb 14- Feb 17

Thornton Avenue, Fulwood What: Give and take Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] longsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: Feb 14- Feb 17

Leicester Road, Preston What: Give and take Why: [Utility asset works] PRESTON LANACASHIRE-962291-replace 1 damage pole on footway When: Feb 13- Feb 15