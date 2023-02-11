Preston roadworks from February 13: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place
Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.
By Aimee Seddon
3 minutes ago
Lasting between one day and three weeks, the projects include temporary traffic lights and road closures to allow work to be completed.
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks (ordered by start date, from Monday to Friday.)
Page 1 of 7