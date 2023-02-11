News you can trust since 1886
Preston roadworks from February 13: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
3 minutes ago

Lasting between one day and three weeks, the projects include temporary traffic lights and road closures to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks (ordered by start date, from Monday to Friday.)

1. Roadworks round up

These are all the roadworks starting in Preston this week (February 13)

2. Ripon Street, Preston

What: Give and take Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] longsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: Feb 14- Feb 17

3. Thornton Avenue, Fulwood

What: Give and take Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] longsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: Feb 14- Feb 17

4. Leicester Road, Preston

What: Give and take Why: [Utility asset works] PRESTON LANACASHIRE-962291-replace 1 damage pole on footway When: Feb 13- Feb 15

