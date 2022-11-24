Picket lines are being staged outside the city centre campus, with many lectures set to be cancelled because of the action. Around 70,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU) will strike on Thursday and Friday, and again on Wednesday November 30, in a dispute over pay, pensions and contracts. It will be the biggest strike of its kind, affecting an estimated 2.5 million students, with the union warning of escalated action in the new year if the row is not resolved.

Why are UCLan lecturers in Preston on strike?

The union says lecturers and other academic staff have suffered a decade of below-inflation pay rises, with a 3% increase announced in the summer. UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “University staff are taking the biggest strike action in the history of higher education. They have had enough of falling pay, pension cuts and gig economy working conditions – all whilst vice-chancellors enjoy lottery-win salaries and live it up in their grace and favour mansions. Staff are burnt out, but they are fighting back and they will bring the whole sector to a standstill."

What do students think about the university lecturers strike?

Students are behind the action, according to the National Union of Students. Vice-president Chloe Field said: “Students stand in solidarity with university staff going on strike. We have always been clear that staff working conditions are students’ learning conditions, and for more than a decade both have come under attack from a sector that puts profits above education.”

Which other workers are going on strike?

Postal workers on the picket line at the Central Delivery Office and Mail Centre in Birmingham. Teachers and communication workers will also be going on strike