UCLan shortlisted for five Times Higher Education Awards whilst Edge Hill is recognised twice

It is one of the highest number of nominations UCLan has ever received and places the Preston based university alongside the University of Glasgow as being the universities with the most nominations in this year’s awards.

Widely regarded at the 'Oscars of higher education', UCLan is a finalist in the following categories: Business School of the Year (Lancashire School of Business & Enterprise); Outstanding Entrepreneurial University; Outstanding Research Supervisor of the Year (Professor Soo Downe, Professor of Midwifery); Research Project of the Year: Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (Domestic Abuse Policy Guidance for UK Universities – Dr Roxanne Khan); and Knowledge Exchange/Transfer Initiative of the Year (Manchester Metropolitan University, in collaboration with UCLan and Swellaway Ltd).

Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Baldwin said: “What fantastic news. It’s such a testament to the innovation, hard work and commitment at the University of Central Lancashire that we are one of only two universities with an impressive five nominations for these awards.

“UCLan is a place where we are always striving to make things better – whether that’s for our students through the real world learning experiences and the support we provide, or through our academics’ strength in research, which can and does change lives. We are all very proud to be recognised on these shortlists once again, as we continue to grow and develop within the sector.”

Meanwhile nearby Edge Hill University has been shortlisted for two categories in the Times Higher Education (THE) awards: Widening Participation Initiative of the Year and Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community.

The first category recognises Edge Hill’s commitment to widening access to medicine with its medical school, now in its third year, consistently meeting its recruitment targets, raising aspirations and promoting opportunities for students from less advantaged backgrounds into medical careers, using a curriculum that helps break down health inequalities.

The second categegory ackowleges when Edge Hill rushed to the aid of Asmall Primary School when it suffered a devastating fire in June 2021.

The university opened its doors to pupils just one week later so their education would not be disrupted, which also opened the local children’s eyes to a university education.

Vice-Chancellor Dr John Cater said: “I am incredibly proud of everyone here at Edge Hill who has worked so hard to make these award shortlistings possible. It is a testament to our ethos of providing opportunities for all, breaking down barriers and raising aspirations."

Now in their 18th year, the awards celebrate achievements during the 2020-21 academic year, and the shortlists have been whittled down from more than 550 entries, amongst the most ever submitted, showcasing the impressive breadth of activity, talent and innovation at universities across the country.

John Gill, THE’s editor, said: “Once again, the shortlists reflect universities doing extraordinary things in extraordinary times, during the 2020-21 academic year, when the pandemic continued to force higher education and all who work in it to respond to an unprecedented challenge. That universities did so with alacrity and creativity is clear from the truly exceptional stories told in the awards submissions.”

This year’s awards will be presented at the Hilton London Metropole on 17 November.