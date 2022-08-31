Officials from the Food Standards Agency scored food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored.

They also looked at the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Of these Preston businesses, fifteen were rated 5/5, whilst one was given a four star rating and another three.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of March 2022:

1. Bitz n Pizza. Takeaway/sandwich shop. 222 Watling Street Road, Preston PR2 8AD. 5/5 on August 5 2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Chesters Chicken Takeaway/sandwich shop. 87 Moor Lane, Preston PR1 1JQ. 5/5 on August 17 2022. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Fireaway Pizza Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen. 80 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED. 5/5 on August 9 2022 Photo: Google Earth Photo Sales

4. Fresh and Fruity Retailer-other. N6 & N9 Market Hall, Earl Street, Preston PR1 2LA. 5/5 on August 16 2022. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales