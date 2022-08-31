News you can trust since 1886
Numerous food handling premises in Preston were given a rating this month but we've collated the 17 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and food retailers.

Preston food hygiene: The 17 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and retailers to have a new rating published in August

Throughout the month of August, 17 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and food retailers across Preston received new star ratings for their food hygiene.

By Aimee Seddon
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 6:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 6:17 pm

Officials from the Food Standards Agency scored food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored.

They also looked at the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Of these Preston businesses, fifteen were rated 5/5, whilst one was given a four star rating and another three.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of March 2022:

1. Bitz n Pizza.

Takeaway/sandwich shop. 222 Watling Street Road, Preston PR2 8AD. 5/5 on August 5 2022

Photo: Google Maps

2. Chesters Chicken

Takeaway/sandwich shop. 87 Moor Lane, Preston PR1 1JQ. 5/5 on August 17 2022.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Fireaway Pizza

Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen. 80 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED. 5/5 on August 9 2022

Photo: Google Earth

4. Fresh and Fruity

Retailer-other. N6 & N9 Market Hall, Earl Street, Preston PR1 2LA. 5/5 on August 16 2022.

Photo: Google Maps

