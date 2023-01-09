The scholarship is designed to support those seeking sanctuary in the UK because they are fleeing persecution or conflict. It covers the three-year undergraduate fees and offers a support package of up to £5,000 per annum to help with accommodation and living costs.

It will be awarded to one sanctuary-seeking student who is not eligible to access student finance and who is living no more than 30 miles away from one of UCLan’s three North West campuses – in Burnley, West Lakes and Preston.

The scholarship is in its infancy, and this is only the second year it has been open to applications – but it is already supporting one UCLan student to begin realising their dreams of becoming a medical professional.

UCLan has reopened the Sanctuary Scholarship for 2023-24 entries.

The student is originally from Nigeria, and needs to remain anonymous to protect her identity, but on starting her UCLan course in September 2022, she said: “My dad persuaded me to apply for the scholarship – my parents are really proud, they’ve always supported me. It’s thrilling to be here – it’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I wouldn’t be doing it without the scholarship. I feel I am truly pursuing my dreams.”

Dr Liz Granger, UCLan’s Head of Widening Participation and Public Engagement, said: “Our commitment to widening participation is ingrained in everything we do at UCLan, and throughout our history, we have actively supported those people who face barriers in accessing higher education. The Sanctuary Scholarship enables those who might otherwise be denied access to university, the chance to unlock their potential and pursue the opportunities higher education has to offer.”

The Sanctuary Scholarship can be applied for online and further details, including more specific information about who can apply and helpful guidance notes, can be found on UCLan’s webpages.

