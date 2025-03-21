A free event to match apprentices with regional businesses returns to the University of Central Lancashire next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scenes from the April 2024 Spark event at the University of Central Lancashire . | UCLan

UCLan is hosting another SPARK event next Thursday, March 27 at the Foster Building on its Preston campus.

Whether you’re an employer or looking to be a new apprentice, the University’s SPARK event creates an opportunity for anybody to find the right match for them, face-to-face.

What can you expect from the day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running between 9am and 3pm, those in attendance can expect to hear from keynote speakers, taking part in speed pitch interviews which will lead to opportunities being awarded as well as refreshments being offered throughout the day.

Outcomes for apprentices on the day include an offer for a final interview for a degree apprenticeship, a work placement trial leading to a potential degree apprenticeship and a continuation of working with the University’s Apprenticeship Matching Service.

As for employers, they will have the opportunity to raise their profiles and speak to candidates face-to-face to determine whether they are a good fit for their company, which will help shorten the screening process.

What has been said about the event?

Martin Blunt, Head of Enterprise & Engagement at the University, said: "The SPARK Apprenticeship event is a one-of-a-kind experience designed to connect ambitious individuals with forward thinking businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It offers aspiring apprentices the chance to explore real opportunities, gain valuable insights, and take the first step toward a successful career.

“For businesses, SPARK is the perfect platform to discover fresh talent and invest in the future workforce. By bridging the gap between employers and apprentices, the event helps shape the next generation of skilled professionals, driving growth and innovation across industries."

Is it too late to attend?

No, you can still register your place now, either as an employer or an applicant, through the University website.