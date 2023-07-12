UCLAN graduation takes place this week and we found two inspiring student stories within the 2023 graduates.

Usmaan Ahmed has spent seven years studying at UCLan

A new University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) graduate has overcome academic disappointment to fulfil his dream of becoming a dentist.

Usmaan Ahmed.

Usmaan Ahmed did not achieve the required A-levels when he left further education to undertake a straight dentistry degree but that did not stop him.

He gritted his teeth and spent seven years studying initially on the three-year BSc (Hons) Dental Therapy course before signing up to complete the four-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery.

The 25-year-old, who took to the graduation stage in Preston today, said: “My road to dentistry hasn’t been easy. I did well in my GCSEs but was unable to achieve the grades needed in A-levels to be offered a place.

“I was determined to work towards my goal and not give up. When I was offered a place at UCLan for dental therapy I was so grateful to be given the opportunity. It ended up leading to fulfilling my dreams of becoming a dentist.

Sean Livesey and daughter Georgina.

“I am very excited to graduate as it is a culmination of seven years of hard work and dedication and is the first step in a fulfilling career.”

Usmaan, from Manchester, was inspired to become a dentist after a visit for a check-up.

“As a child I always enjoyed visiting the dentist, which led me to talk to my family dentist about a career in the field,” he said. “He took the time out to introduce me to the working life of a general dental practitioner. I always knew I wanted to work in healthcare as I believe strongly in helping and giving back to the community. By the time I was 13, I was sure dentistry was the career for me and I have been working towards this goal ever since.”

He has been working part-time as a dental hygienist and dental therapist at practices in Morecambe, Kirkby Lonsdale, Blackpool and Manchester.

Usmaan commented: “UCLan really emphasises getting hands-on clinical experience very early on. Within the first week of study, we began our training in the Phantom Head suite where we honed our clinical skills. I most enjoyed spending time at the Dental Education Centre in Blackpool. It was here that I treated my very first patient and here that I grew and developed my skills.

“Dentistry at UCLan helped to prepare me for many challenges when working out in practice and the experience was the best of my life. My time here was not only educational but also great fun and I have made friends for life.”

The former Loreto High School and Loreto College pupil added: “My next steps are to complete my dental foundation training so that I can work within the NHS and gain the necessary experience needed to grow as a clinician. Following this, I would like to spend some time working in secondary care to gain further experience to understand where I would like to expand my field of practice.”

Dad follows 40-year dream to graduate: Sean Livesey fulfilled his lifetime ambition after graduating with a First in history

A Preston man has fulfilled his lifetime ambition of gaining a university degree, four decades after leaving school.

Sean Livesey donned his academic cap and gown this week and graduated with a BA (Hons) History from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

After studying at St Edmund Campion High School and WR Tuson College, the dad-of-one went straight into the world of work.

Years went by as he worked as a gas contract supervisor for Progress Housing Group but his passion for history, and a yearning for studying in higher education, never left him.

When an opportunity to take voluntary redundancy arrived, Sean decided to bite the bullet and follow his heart.

The 57-year-old, who has been awarded the Sydney Lee Prize for the Best Overall Performance in History, said: “I can't actually believe that after 40 years of dreaming that I’ve now achieved it. It’s been a very long time coming and for many years it seemed like to would never happen. I’m so delighted and the cherry on top of the cake is I’ve graduated with a First.”

His first interaction with UCLan was visiting an open day and a chance meeting with an academic gave him the courage to sign up.

“I was inspired by the enthusiasm of Dr Billy Frank,” said Sean. “He was very knowledgeable, enthusiastic, supportive and encouraged me to give it a go. It was also good to hear the positive experiences of current and former students that were conveyed at that event so from that moment I knew I was making the right decision.”

To help him adjust to the rigours of university study, Sean undertook a one-year foundation course. After excelling, he progressed on to the three-year undergraduate degree programme.

Sean, who juggled the last two years of studies with working part-time at Royal Preston Hospital, commented: “I’ve really enjoyed expanding my historical knowledge into areas that I initially had little interest in. I’ve also made new, lifelong friends and enjoyed debating with lots of other students.

“Covid-19 was the big challenge and the move from on campus face-to-face teaching to online lectures and seminars was an adjustment, but the online content provided by the history department was second to none.”

Sean, whose 19-year-old daughter Georgina has just completed her first year studying social work at UCLan, plans to return to the history textbooks in September.