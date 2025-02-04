A secondary school and sixth form college in Lancashire says it is is immensely proud of its latest Ofsted report which highlightings its recent transformation.

Ormskirk School, part of the Endeavour Learning Trust, was visited by the educational watchdog between Janauary 7 and 8 in what marked its first inspection since joining the trust in 2022.

The school, located on Wigan Road, was rated as ‘good’ across all categories by Ofsted: the quality of education, pupil behaviour, personal development, leadership and management, and its sixth form provision.

This marks a great improvement for the site as the predecessor school’s last full inspection in May 2019 had been rated ‘inadequate’.

Take a look below at why Ofsted thinks Ormskirk has improved so much, how more can be done and what the school thinks.

Ormskirk School was rated good across all categories in its latest Ofsted report. | Google Maps

What does Ormskirk School do well?

The report starts by stating: “Pupils are happy and proud to belong to this school. They value the caring ethos and the kind way in which they are treated by staff. Strong relationships underpin the high levels of pastoral care that pupils receive.”

Inspectors go on to note that pupils and students in the sixth form “are learning well across the curriculum” whilst there is a “calm atmosphere in lessons and around the school” with pupils generally following the school’s rules.

The curriculum is described as being “broad and ambitious” with particular credit given to the sixth form curriculum which has significantly changed, now offering pupils “a suitable range of subjects with clearly designed curriculums”.

In addition, inspectors said “the quality of education in the sixth form is better than the low published key stage 5 externalexaminations outcomes in 2023 would suggest” and these improvements have meant more students are continuing to stay in the sixth form.

Looking at Ormskirk’s leadership, the report states: The school and the trust have a clear vision that all pupils, irrespective of social disadvantage, should succeed. This value pervades the school. Trustees and the local academy council challenge the school effectively.”

Ormsirk School was also praised for the opportunites it grants pupils to give back to the wider community, to come together as a school community and to take part in a range of clubs.

What does Ormskirk School need to improve?

Inspectors noted that in some subjects, “teachers do not adapt learning sufficiently well for pupils with SEND”.

Some teachers also “do not check regularly enough what pupils have learned and understood” meaning “some pupils have misunderstandings or gaps in their knowledge that are not addressed as swiftly as they could be”.

The attendance of some pupils, particularly disadvantaged pupils and pupils with SEND, was then described to be “not as high as it could be” with Ofsted advising the school that it “employs the most effective strategies to improve pupils’ attendance.”

Ormskirk Head John Burnham and the student leadership team there. Credit: Endeavour Learning Trust | Endeavour Learning Trust

What has Ormskirk School said about their report?

John Burnham, headteacher at Ormskirk, said: “I am immensely proud that Ofsted has rated our school as ‘good’ in every category. This achievement reflects the extraordinary dedication, determination, and hard work of our staff and pupils over the past two and a half years. Together, we’ve transformed our school into a place where every child feels valued and supported to achieve their best.

“Inclusion is at the heart of everything we do, and we have a clear vision to ensure that every pupil, regardless of their background or needs, thrives as part of our school community. Our ambition for Ormskirk doesn’t stop here. We are committed to building on this success, creating an environment where every child is given the best opportunities to flourish.”

David Clayton, CEO of the Endeavour Learning Trust, commented: “Ormskirk’s recent Ofsted inspection confirms what we see every day - a vibrant and inclusive school community that has undergone an incredible transformation.

“As part of Endeavour, Ormskirk shares in our values of community, inclusion, and relentless ambition for every child. The progress made is a testament to the dedication of the staff and the resilience of the pupils, who should all feel proud of the good school they’ve built together. We remain committed to supporting Ormskirk as it continues to make improvements.”