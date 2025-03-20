Top Maths Author tours north-west

One of the UK's best selling maths and science authors, Simon Singh MBE, has recently toured some of the secondary schools in the north-west of England sharing his love for mathematics and encouraging students to continue their studies to A-level and beyond.

The tour was organised in collaboration with Lancaster University School of Mathematics (LUSoM) and University of Liverpool Maths School and involved visiting St Mary's Catholic Catholic Academy in Blackpool, Broughton High School and Brownedge St Mary's Catholic High School in Preston before heading to Liverpool to deliver a talk to a range of local secondary schools.

Head of LUSoM, Pete Tiltman said "We are delighted that Simon has taken the time to come up to the north-west to promote mathematics education. The area has ambitious plans to become a cyber hub for the country and so we need as many good mathematicians as possible."

The Director of Outreach for LUSoM, Wing Liu added “Simon’s tour has been a fantastic opportunity to engage students across Lancashire in the beauty and power of mathematics. At LUSoM, we are committed to raising aspirations and ensuring that students in this area have the opportunity to develop a love for mathematics, and Simon’s involvement has been invaluable in helping us achieve that goal."

Simon delivering his maths masterclass at St Mary's Catholic Academy

Last year, Lancashire came bottom of all counties in the percentage of students who take Further Maths A-level, however since LUSoM opened, there has already been a doubling in the numbers of students taking Further Maths within central Preston. Students come to the school from across the county and in its first set of A-level grades, the school has achieved results which put it in the top few percent of all schools (state and private) for both attainment and value added. It has a wide-ranging outreach programme working with students from primary age upwards to encourage a love of maths across the region.

LUSoM is a collaboration between two outstanding education providers, Lancaster University, which is consistently ranked among the best universities in the UK and top 15 in national league tables, and Cardinal Newman College, one of the highest performing Sixth Form Colleges nationally, based on A-Level progress.