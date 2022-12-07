News you can trust since 1886
These are the 14 primary schools in Chorley and South Ribble with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

See which primary schools in Chorley and South Ribble hold the highest rating possible.

By Aimee Seddon
4 minutes ago

Yesterday, the Post revealed which primary schools in Preston were classed as ‘outstanding’, and now we have collected the 14 in Chorley and South Ribble who have also been deemed the very best in the county.

In total, 27 primary schools* across the three areas are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, with eight in Chorley and six in South Ribble.

Take a look at these schools below, orded by the most recently inspected:

*The Post has not included special independent schools in this list.

1. Outstanding primary schools in Chorley and South Ribble

The following 14 schools hold an 'outstanding' rating as of December 7, 2022.

2. Gillibrand Primary School

The school on Grosvenor Road, Chorley, was rated outstanding in a report published in September 2022. *However it was only a short inspection and Ofsted said it may not remain outstanding if a full inspection was carried out.

3. Bretherton Endowed Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

The school on South Road, Bretherton, Leyland, was rated outstanding in a report published in December 2020.

4. Leyland Methodist Infant School

The school on Canberra Road, Leyland, was rated outstanding in a report published in December 2020.

