These are the 13 primary schools in Preston with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating
It’s the highest rating schools and colleges can obtain in the country.
Approaching the deadline for secondary school applications, the Post previously revealed which secondary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble* were classed as ‘outstanding’, but now we’ve collected all of the primary schools who have been deemed the very best in the county as well.
In total, 27 primary schools** across the three areas are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, but below we have listed the 13 in Preston, orded by the most recently inspected: