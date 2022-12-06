These are the 13 primary schools in Preston with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

It’s the highest rating schools and colleges can obtain in the country.

Approaching the deadline for secondary school applications, the Post previously revealed which secondary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble* were classed as ‘outstanding’, but now we’ve collected all of the primary schools who have been deemed the very best in the county as well.

In total, 27 primary schools** across the three areas are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, but below we have listed the 13 in Preston, orded by the most recently inspected:

*Following our previous article, Archbishop Temple, Our Lady’s, and Runshaw College are no longer outstanding. Their downgrade is part of a national pattern, read more here.

**The Post has not included special independent schools in this list.

1. Outstanding Preston primary schools The following 13 schools still hold outstanding ratings.

2. Ashton-on-Ribble St Andrew's Church of England Primary School The school on Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was rated outstanding in a report published in March 2020.

3. Eldon Primary School The school on Eldon Street, Preston, was rated outstanding in a report published in October 2017.

4. long p.jpg The school on School lane, Longton, Preston, was rated outstanding in a report published in December 2014.