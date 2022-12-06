Archbishop Temple Church of England High School was classed as outstanding its last full inspection in May 2009, and until November 2020, was exempted by law from routine inspection. However following a new inspection on September 21-22, the school has dropped two grades in an Ofsted report released on November 23. Archbisop was given a ‘requries improvement’ classification for behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, whilst its quality of education is ‘good.’

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Archbishop Temple Church of England High School?

The report starts by stating that “most pupils feel happy and safe at Archbishop Temple School Church of England High School”. Pupils told inspectors that, typically, they get along with each other and have good relationships with staff.

In terms of learning, “governors and leaders have high expectations of what pupils should achieve”, whilst all pupils, including SEND, have equal access to a suitably broad and ambitious curriculum – which has improved in recent years – and they progress well through the curriculum.

Subject curriculums are designed effectively and teachers know their subejcts well, whilst SEND pupils are well supported and all pupils benefit from a “wide range of extra-curricular opportunities”.

Inspectors also said “Leaders have recently developed a more robust personal development curriculum”, and “introduced changes to widen pupils’ knowledge of life in modern Britain”, with are beginning to show benefits in the way pupils behave.

What does Archbishop Temple Church of England High School need to improve on according to Ofsted?

The report summarises: “Over time, leaders and governors have overseen a decline in the school’s effectiveness. In particular, pupils’ behaviour and their personal development are not good enough.”

More specifically, inspectors noted that the school behaviour policy “is not applied consistently well by staff”, meaning some pupils “do not behave as well as they should”, with bullying occurring sometimes, and others are not confident that when they report concerns to staff, the issue will be dealt with effectively.

The report also said: “Some pupils have not had the opportunity to benefit from a well-delivered personal development curriculum. This is because staff have received insufficient training to ensure that they are confident and competent in delivering the curriculum effectively. This means that pupils are not as well prepared as they should be for life in modern Britain. Leaders and governors must ensure that the recent improvements to the personal development curriculum provide all pupils with the knowledge that they need to be happy and safe in school and in their future lives.”

What does Archbishop Temple Church of England High School say about their latest report?