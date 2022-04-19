The vast majority of Lancashire pupils got the primary school place they wanted today

Today, primary school allocations were revealed across Lancashire, and it has been confirmed that the vast majority of pupils will be going to their first preference school this September.

By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 5:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 5:17 pm

Figures published by Lancashire County Council for primary school admissions show that 92.5 per cent of pupils in Lancashire have secured a place in their first preference school for 2022/23.

A further 4.94 per cent of pupils have then received a place at their second preference school, while 1.25 per cent will attend their third preference school.

Only 1.31 per cent of people who applied have been allocated a place in a suitable school outside of their top three.

The majority of pupils in Lancashire will be going to their preferred primary school choice in September.

Edwina Grant OBE, Lancashire County Council's executive director for education and children's services, said: "Our admissions team strive all year to ensure as many young people as possible are able to attend their preferred school.

"It brings us great pleasure to see that once again we have been able to match the vast majority of young people in Lancashire with their first preference primary school for 2022/23.

"While school places are allocated fairly and objectively, we understand that this can be emotive process, especially if you do not secure a place at your preferred school.

"Please remember that you can appeal the decision, and we do expect to see some change to the allocation of school places between now and September."

Parents will receive details about who to contact for advice and information on school admissions and appeals in the offer letter or email they receive.

Appeals are heard locally and those for Lancashire primary schools will take place during the summer term.

To find out more about schools in Lancashire visit the councils website here, or call 0300 123 6707 between 8am-5pm Monday to Friday.

