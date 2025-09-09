The Valley Leadership Academy welcomes prospective pupils to open evening

By Rachel Simm
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 16:20 BST
The Valley Leadership Academy is inviting Year 5 and 6 pupils and their families to its Year 7 Open Evening on Monday 15 September from 5pm to 7.30pm.

The open evening, which will take place at the school on Fearns Moss in Stacksteads, will give visitors the chance to explore the variety of subjects on offer, ask questions to current pupils and staff, and experience first-hand the dynamic school community that makes it a standout choice for prospective pupils. Guests will also be able to tour the school’s extensive learning and leisure facilities, including well-equipped classrooms, science labs, specialist music and recording studios, drama studio, gymnasium, trampolining hall, climbing wall, and 3G and grass sports pitches.

At 5.30pm and 6.30pm, Executive Principal Colette Roberts will deliver welcome presentations – an exciting opportunity to discover more about the school’s comprehensive academic curriculum, diverse co-curricular programme and extensive pastoral support system. These elements work together to create a nurturing environment where every pupil can develop the skills and qualities needed for future success in their life and career.

As part of Star Academies – one of the UK’s leading education providers – The Valley Leadership Academy benefits from the expertise, collaborative approaches and comprehensive support that has enabled Star to deliver outstanding pupil results across the country.

The Valley Leadership Academy Year 7 Open Evening: Monday 15 September from 5pm to 7.30pm.placeholder image
The Valley Leadership Academy Year 7 Open Evening: Monday 15 September from 5pm to 7.30pm.

For more information about The Valley Leadership Academy, visit thevalleyleadershipacademy.com

The admissions deadline for Year 7 places in September 2026 is 31 October 2025.

If you are unable to attend the Year 7 Open Evening but are interested in your child joining The Valley Leadership Academy next year, please get in touch with the school via email: [email protected] or via phone: 01706 873 896 for more information.

