The eight schools and nurseries in the Preston area who had Ofsted reports published in March

By Aimee Seddon
Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:05 am

During the month of March, eight establishments in Preston and its surrounding areas had Ofsted reports published online.

This included three primary schools and five nursery/early years establishments, across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

None of these establishments were classed as requires improvements, all having found to have met the expected standards- some are even considered ‘outstanding’.

Take a look at the eight schools and nurseries below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

1. The Roebuck School, Ashton-on-Ribble= GOOD

Report published March 17, following an inspection on February 1 and 2. Classed as 'good' for all categories. Highlights: Curriculum has improved; well-trained staff; effective support for SEND pupils; well behaved pupils. Improvements needed: Some curriculums have only recently been revised so pupils haven't built up a rich body of knowledge; some pupils have very low attendance, affecting their learning. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Ashton Primary School, Ashton-On-Ribble= GOOD

Report published March 16 following an inspection on February 2 and 3. Highlights: Ambitious curriculum; well informed governers; reading is well prioritised; effective safeguarding. Requires improvement: Home reading; some teachers don't check pupils learning enough so don't notice gaps. Previous inspection: Good.

Photo: Martin Bostock

3. Fulwood and Cadley Primary School, Fulwood= GOOD

Report published March 8 following inspection on January 19. Highlights: Relationship between staff and pupils; ambitious curriculum which is delivered well; outdoor activities that support physical and mental health. Requires improvement: Not all teachers are confident in using a range of assessment strategies to check whether pupils have learned the required knoweldge. Previous inspection: Good.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Nature Trail Nursery Old School House, Chorley= GOOD

Report published March 4 following inspection on January 19. Rated 'Good' for all categories. Highlights: Children have caring bonds with staff; dedicated manager and team; children's mathematical development is expertly promoted by staff Requires improvement: ensure staff model how to pronounce sounds correctly when teaching phonics activities, to help children become successful readers and writers No previous inspections (registered 2019.)

Photo: Google Maps

