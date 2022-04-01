During the month of March, eight establishments in Preston and its surrounding areas had Ofsted reports published online.
This included three primary schools and five nursery/early years establishments, across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.
None of these establishments were classed as requires improvements, all having found to have met the expected standards- some are even considered ‘outstanding’.
Take a look at the eight schools and nurseries below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. The Roebuck School, Ashton-on-Ribble= GOOD
Report published March 17, following an inspection on February 1 and 2.
Classed as 'good' for all categories.
Highlights: Curriculum has improved; well-trained staff; effective support for SEND pupils; well behaved pupils.
Improvements needed: Some curriculums have only recently been revised so pupils haven't built up a rich body of knowledge; some pupils have very low attendance, affecting their learning.
Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Ashton Primary School, Ashton-On-Ribble= GOOD
Report published March 16 following an inspection on February 2 and 3.
Highlights: Ambitious curriculum; well informed governers; reading is well prioritised; effective safeguarding.
Requires improvement: Home reading; some teachers don't check pupils learning enough so don't notice gaps.
Previous inspection: Good.
Photo: Martin Bostock
3. Fulwood and Cadley Primary School, Fulwood= GOOD
Report published March 8 following inspection on January 19.
Highlights: Relationship between staff and pupils; ambitious curriculum which is delivered well; outdoor activities that support physical and mental health.
Requires improvement: Not all teachers are confident in using a range of assessment strategies to check whether pupils have learned the required knoweldge.
Previous inspection: Good.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Nature Trail Nursery Old School House, Chorley= GOOD
Report published March 4 following inspection on January 19.
Rated 'Good' for all categories.
Highlights: Children have caring bonds with staff; dedicated manager and team; children's mathematical development is expertly promoted by staff
Requires improvement: ensure staff model how to pronounce sounds correctly when teaching phonics activities, to help children become successful readers and writers
No previous inspections (registered 2019.)
Photo: Google Maps