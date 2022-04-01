1. The Roebuck School, Ashton-on-Ribble= GOOD

Report published March 17, following an inspection on February 1 and 2. Classed as 'good' for all categories. Highlights: Curriculum has improved; well-trained staff; effective support for SEND pupils; well behaved pupils. Improvements needed: Some curriculums have only recently been revised so pupils haven't built up a rich body of knowledge; some pupils have very low attendance, affecting their learning. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard