Whilst we revealed that six secondary schools from in and around Preston were over capacity in 2020-21, we also looked at the same Department for Education data for primary schools in Chorley and Leyland.

Overall, 11 primary schools within the two towns were in excess of capacity, meaning 2345 pupils in Chorley and Leyland attended overcrowded primary schools last year.

This compared to 19 overcrowded primary schools in Preston and 110 in Lancashire.

Edwina Grant OBE, Executive Director of Education and Children’s Services at Lancashire County Council, said: "We do recognise that there are some schools that are oversubscribed at the current time in the Preston area and some other areas such as Chorley in the county .

"We work very closely with our schools and their governing bodies to ensure that each school is able to accommodate the appropriate number of children each year and follow our statutory responsibility in terms of school placements and access to schools.

"As districts such as Preston expand their housing stock we endeavour to work closely with district councils to ensure we are aligning our resources regarding the provision of school places.

"Our Schools Place Planning Strategy which was released in November last year is clear about the plans the authority has to ensure we place children in their school of choice as far as we are able and we will continue to work with our schools and district councils to achieve the best education we can."

See all the primary schools in Chorley and Leyland that were above full capacity, according to the most recent DfE figure, below:

1. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Withnell Number of school places: 84 Number of pupils on roll: 98 Percentage over capacity: 16.66% (14 pupils over)

2. Leyland Methodist Junior School Number of school places: 240 Number of pupils on roll: 266 Percentage over capacity: 10.83% (26 pupils over)

3. Bretherton Endowed Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School Number of school places: 105 Number of pupils on roll: 112 Percentage over capacity: 6.66% (7 pupils over)

4. St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Chorley Number of school places: 210 Number of pupils on roll: 217 Percentage over capacity: 3.33% (7 pupils over)