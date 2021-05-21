Talented tech pupil from Penwortham reaches national competition finals with his design
A Penwortham pupil is one of only five young people to reach the finals of a national design competition.
Year 9 pupil William Moorhouse submitted his design for a children's toy during lockdown and has now made it to the finals of a national competiton.
Will is one of five finalists in the competition which is being run by TLNT Holdings' 'Untitled' which acts as a platform for young people aged 11-18 who want to get into the creative industries.
The pupil from All Hallows Catholic High School, Penwortham has a talent for tech according to his teacher, Mr Dave Jousiffe.
"William has always produced extraordinary work during his design and technology lessons at All Hallows," said Mr Jousiffe who is head of technology and computing at the school.
"The creativity and originality that he has shown in his work for this competition has been first-rate and the design skills that he possesses are astonishing for a student of his age.
"He has worked exceptionally hard on his submission and I am delighted that the effort has paid off and he is going to be given this fabulous opportunity to pitch his idea to a panel of industry professionals.
"It will be an unforgettable experience for him which is thoroughly deserved."
Winners of the competition will get a chance to pitch their design to Mojo Nation and the Design & Technology Association.
