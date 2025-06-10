Strike Lane Primary School in Freckleton awarded Gold Quality Mark for pupil behaviour
Strike Lane Primary School in Freckleton, Preston, received the award in the County Council’s Behaviour Quality Mark Scheme, which recognises excellent behaviour in a school.
The school is part of the Endeavour Learning Trust, which runs nine schools across Lancashire and the wider North-West.
Strike Lane has been pursuing a ‘trauma informed’ approach to pupil behaviour and relationships for several years, which aims to understand the deeper reasons why some pupils may find it difficult to manage or regulate their behaviour.
Their specific policies on safeguarding, online safety and anti-bullying have been recognised by the Gold Quality Mark from the County Council.
The school has brought in initiatives like the Progress Cup and the Kindness Cup, which are awarded to pupils for academic progress and outstanding kindness and compassion respectively.
The Gold standard celebrates consistent, embedded, and enhanced behavioural practice throughout school.
The Quality Mark has been trialled and moderated in Lancashire schools and is cross referenced with Ofsted criteria.
Strike Lane’s work to improve pupil behaviour has been led by their headteacher, Katherine Shuttleworth, and Joanna Bamber, Family Learning Mentor at the school.
Joanne has completed the National Award for Senior Mental Health Lead and has also qualified as a lead Thrive Practitioner, enabling her to support children and staff at Strike Lane, and also those in settings across the local district and the Endeavour Learning Trust.
Katherine said: “It’s a real honour to receive this recognition of all our colleagues' work over the last few years to make behaviour at Strike Lane outstanding.
“We’re determined to go from strength to strength, making sure our pupil behaviour remains excellent, and pupils feel safe and happy throughout their time with us.”
