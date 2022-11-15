The school is one of five lucky schools in the country to win the prize following a competition launched by National Book Tokens, in association with the charity Read for Good, earlier this year. The prize is to help winning schools rebuild their range of books and encourage reading for pleasure now and for generations to come.

Mrs Baybutt, Lead Practitioner in Literacy and Vocabulary, said: “We are absolutely delighted that we can enrich what we offer to our pupils in our school library by winning these tokens.

“We are looking forward to including more diversity in our fiction section, as well as helping all departments in the school to complement their curriculum offer in both fiction and non-fiction.”

Staff and pupils at Archbishop Temple Church of England High School with some of their winning National Book Tokens.

“We will also offer some of the tokens as prizes as an incentive for our new library reading scheme called 'Bookopoly' - Watch this space!"

National Book Tokens have inspired booklovers for more than 90 years, empowering readers to choose just the right books for them. National Book Tokens gift cards are accepted in hundreds of bookshops across the UK and Ireland, and online, whilst they are also available to purchase, in a variety of designs, in bookshops, supermarkets, or online.