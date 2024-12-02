An “exceptional” primary school where “the pupils' behaviour is a joy to behold” is celebrating after retaining its 'Outstanding' status following an Ofsted inspection.

St Peter's RC Primary School, Newchurch, Rossendale, was given the highest possible rating across the board by the government inspectors, 10 years after it was graded Outstanding by Ofsted at its last inspection.

Proud headteacher Mrs Helen Sullivan, who was also at the helm last time, praised her staff, pupils, parents and governors - all of whom make up the St Peter's family, an ethos which particularly delighted the inspectors who noted that pupils "thrive at this happy school".

Mrs Sullivan said: "We're thrilled with our outstanding Ofsted inspection report! It really highlights the amazing work of our whole school community. The inspection team truly captured the uniqueness of St Peter's RCPS, commenting on how our children shine in a supportive, friendly and harmonious environment. This recognition shows our commitment to ensuring we create a welcoming and vibrant community that prepares every child for a bright future.”

Among a raft of plaudits, inspectors stated: “The school has the highest aspirations for the achievement of all its pupils. It aims, and succeeds, in ‘unlocking potential with the keys of love, respect and friendship’, the mission the school embraces.

When judging the quality of the Early Years the inspectors recognised that St Peter’s children ‘make a very strong start’ stating that 'children are immersed in an ambitious and engaging curriculum which is particularly well designed to prepare them for the demands of Year 1. These aspirations continue within and throughout every class to the point when pupils leave the school, ready to face the future.’

Inspectors also praised the behaviour as well as stating that “the school’s approach to supporting pupils’ personal development is exceptional. It provides a wealth of opportunities for all pupils to engage in enriching clubs, activities and competitions which develop their talents and interests.”

Among other areas, pupils' attendance and punctuality were praised, while the inspectors noted that “parents, rightly, hold the school in very high regard”, in part due to how the school involves them in their children’s education at every opportunity.