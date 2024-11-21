Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A primary school in South Ribble has said it is “immensely proud” following the results of its latest Ofsted inspection.

Our Lady & St Gerard's Roman Catholic Primary School in Lostock Hall was inspected by the educational watchdog on October 1 and 2 this year.

In a report published ealier this month, the school, located on Lourdes Avenue, was given a ‘Good’ rating for it’s quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development and leadership and management; as well as an ‘Outstanding’ rating for its early years provision.

Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools but this latest report marks a great improvement for Our Lady & St Gerard’s who in it’s last full inspection, in 2022, was classed as ‘Requires Improvement’.

Take a look at what Ofsted, and the school, had to say about the latest inspection below.

What does Our Lady & St Gerard's RC Primary School do particularly well according to Ofsted?

The report starts by stating: “Pupils enjoy coming to this happy and caring school. They have positive relationships with their peers. Pupils appreciate how well cared for they are by kind and nurturing staff. This helps pupils to feel safe in school.”

Particular mention is then made of the early years provision at Our Lady & St Gerard’s with inspectors commenting: “Children in the early years make a remarkably strong start. They learn to manage their emotions and to consider the feelings of others.”

The school is also said to be “ambitious for pupils’ achievement“ with children in turn living up to these aspirations by achieving well “across a broad range of subjects” which leaves them “well prepared for each stage of their education.”

Elaborating on Our Lady & St Gerard’s educational provision, inspectors said: “Governors have worked closely with the school to improve the areas for development identified in the school’s previous inspection. This has resulted in improved standards across the school.”

The curriculum is described as being “ambitious” and the teachers are “well trained to deliver the curriculum effectively”- this include’s checking pupils’ understanding is secure before introducing new learning.

Praise is also given to the SEND provision which is effective, the “wide range of trips and clubs that help [pupils] to develop their individual talents and interests” and the positive contributions pupil’s are able to make both through internal school responsibilites and fundraising opportunities for charities.

Pupils at the school were praised for their attitudes to learning and their acheivements. | submit

What does Ofsted think Our Lady & St Gerard's RC Primary School can improve on?

Only one area in need of improvement is noted by the inspections.

The report reads: “Weaknesses in the previous curriculum mean that, in a few subjects, pupils have gaps in their learning that teachers do not identify and address consistently well. This means that pupils sometimes do not have the essential knowledge on which to build. The school should continue their work to ensure that gaps in learning are identified, and that pupils are helped to catch up. “

What has Our Lady & St Gerard's RC Primary School said about its rating?

Headteacher Miss Harvey said: “We are immensely proud of our outcomes and grateful for the continued support of our wonderful school community.

“Our staff have worked incredibly hard and our children are thriving with the challenges that the new curriculum brings.”