St Gregory's Catholic Primary School: Preston primary school is “proud” of latest good rating
A primary school in Preston says it is “proud” to be rated ‘Good’ following a recent inspection, despite dropping an Ofsted grade overall.
St Gregory's Catholic Primary School on Blackpool Road was visited by the educational watchbody on January 24 and 25 and rated good across all categories; quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
The school had been rated ‘Outstanding’ in its last full report in 2007, which it kept following an interim assessment in 2011.
What did Ofsted say was particularly good about St Gregory's Catholic Primary School?
The report begins: “Pupils, including children in the early years, are happy to attend this caring school. Everyone is made to feel welcome. Pupils are proud of the diversity of their school. They enjoy learning about each other’s cultures. Pupils and children feel safe, and they value having a nominated trusted adult that they can talk to.”
Pupils are also said to be “polite and respectful to each other and staff”, behaving well in lessons; the majority achieve well; and they are “very positive about their school”, for instance, enjoying the trips they go on and the range of additional responsibilities open to them.
Meanwhile leaders have high expectations for all pupils, including SEND; they deal with any incidents of bullying “quickly and effectively”; and they have “developed an ambitious curriculum that engages pupils and captures their interest.”
In terms of the curriculum, inspectors added that “Leaders have made it clear to teachers what pupils should learn and when they should deliver this knowledge. They have considered how each subject develops from the early years to Year 6. This helps pupils to build securely on what they know already.”
Inspectors continued: “In most subjects, teachers use a range of appropriate assessment methods to ensure that pupils’ earlier learning is secure. They use this information to design learning accordingly and address any gaps in pupils’ learning.”
St Gregory’s was also praised for prioritising reading, introducing a new phonics programme, and effectively identifying and supporting SEND pupils.
What does St Gregory's Catholic Primary School need to improve on according to Ofsted?
Inspectors wrote: “In a small number of subjects, leaders are new to their roles. They are still in the process of establishing what further support staff require to deliver some aspects of these curriculums with confidence. As a result, there are some inconsistencies in how well these curriculums are delivered by teachers.”
What does St Gregory's Catholic Primary School say about their rating?
Headteacher, Matt Quigley said: “We are very proud of our 'good in all areas' grading. Some may say we have been 'downgraded' but that is not the case at all. The goals posts have shifted massively since the last time the school was inspected and to get 'good in all areas' is certainly cause for celebration, especially when you read the report. As a parent myself, if I read that report I would be thrilled to say my child was part of such an excellent community. The result is testament to all the hard work and dedication of children, parents, staff and governors over recent years as we have aspired to live up to our name - St Gregory's the Greatest!”