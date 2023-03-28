News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
10 minutes ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
13 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
15 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
18 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
19 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview

These are all the 2023 holiday dates for schools across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

With Easter holidays fast approaching, here is your guide to the rest of the year’s calender.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

It can be challenging for parents to keep on top of school holidays, so the Post has put together the full list of dates for 2023.

The below dates come from the Lancashire County Council’s school calendar page, with the majory of schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble falling under its remit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some may vary from this, so best to check your school’s calendar if unsure.

These are the school holiday and bank holiday dates for 2023 in Lancashire. Image: Carlos Magno on Unsplash
These are the school holiday and bank holiday dates for 2023 in Lancashire. Image: Carlos Magno on Unsplash
These are the school holiday and bank holiday dates for 2023 in Lancashire. Image: Carlos Magno on Unsplash
Most Popular

Spring dates

-Easter half term break is Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 14

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

-There are bank holidays for May Day on Monday, May 1, and Monday, May 8 for the King’s Coronation

-May half term break is Monday, May 20 to Friday, June 2

Summer dates

-Summer holidays are from Monday, July 24 to Friday, September 1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Autumn dates:

-October half term break is Monday, October 23 to Friday, October 27

-Christmas holidays are from Monday, December and to Friday, January 5 2024.

Read More
Lancashire school appeals: top 20 oversubscribed secondary schools in Preston, C...
PrestonChorleySouth RibbleLancashire County CouncilCoronation