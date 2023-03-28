These are all the 2023 holiday dates for schools across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

It can be challenging for parents to keep on top of school holidays, so the Post has put together the full list of dates for 2023.

The below dates come from the Lancashire County Council’s school calendar page, with the majory of schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble falling under its remit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some may vary from this, so best to check your school’s calendar if unsure.

These are the school holiday and bank holiday dates for 2023 in Lancashire. Image: Carlos Magno on Unsplash

Spring dates

-Easter half term break is Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-There are bank holidays for May Day on Monday, May 1, and Monday, May 8 for the King’s Coronation

-May half term break is Monday, May 20 to Friday, June 2

Summer dates

-Summer holidays are from Monday, July 24 to Friday, September 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Autumn dates:

-October half term break is Monday, October 23 to Friday, October 27