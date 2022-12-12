Some headteachers made the decision not to open this morning due to issues with heating and icy car parks, as the Met Office expects local temperatures to remain between 0° and -1° for much of the day.

Preston

Ashton Community Science College – The high school off Blackpool Road has had to close after its boiler broke down, leaving the school without heating. A whole school closure is in place for the rest of the day.

Some schools in Preston and Chorley have had to close due to freezing temperatures today (Monday, December 12). Pic credit: Shutterstock

Our Lady and St Edward's Catholic Primary School, Fulwood – The school in Lightfoot Lane, off the A6, has also been left without heating due to problems with its boiler.

The school said: “We had problems with our boilers last week and Ash Integrated Services came to fix them. Unfortunately, on arrival in school this morning we had no heating again. The decision was made to close the school.”

Chorley

Holy Cross Catholic High School – The school in Myles Standish Way - which is situated at the top of a hill – said it is closed because staff and school buses have not been able to drive onto the site.

It said: “Following snowfall over the weekend and then freezing conditions staff have not been able to drive their cars onto the site and the school buses wouldn't have been able to drop the pupils off.”

Other school closures in Lancashire

Two schools in Wyre and a school in Pendle have also had to close today due to the freezing temperatures.

Preesall Fleetwood's Charity Church of England Primary School – The school said it is staying shut due to ‘adverse weather and Covid’.

Stalmine Primary School – The headteacher said: “The drive, the only entrance into the school building, is in a very icy state this morning with large patches of black ice. The staff car park is also one big patch of black ice.

"Therefore in consultation with our Chair of Governors this morning we have have closed school for today to be reviewed in the morning. The safety of our pupils, their families and our staff are our main priority.”

Nelson St Philip's Church of England Primary School – The school’s boiler has broken down leaving classrooms and staff rooms without heating.

The school initially sent text messages to parents telling them the opening of the school would be delayed until the afternoon. But after staff arrived this morning, the decision was made to close school for the whole day.